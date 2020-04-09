20 areas sealed in Capital, 93 fresh COVID-19 cases reported

On Wednesday, 93 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi, taking the total number of cases to 669, according to a daily health bulletin of the Delhi government. All of the 93 new COVID-19 positive cases are people from a centre run by Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, which was evacuated by the authorities.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that the Delhi government has sealed 20 areas in the city and people will not be allowed to enter or exit these areas to control the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Residents will have to stay inside their houses in these areas and government will distribute essentials to people in these areas.

“Total there are 20 areas in Delhi that have been sealed. People will not be allowed to enter or exit from these colonies, streets, or apartments,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the media.

The areas, which have been termed as “containment zones” by the government, include “Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti”, Nizamuddin West (G and D Block), street near Gandhi Park in Malviya Nagar, Shahajahanabad society in Dwarka Sector 11, and J, K , L and H pockets of Dilshad Garden among other places.

Delhi government on Wednesday also ordered to cordon off Bengali Market area near Mandi House after three people tested positive for COVID-19 in the area.

“DCP, New Delhi District, to immediately cordon off the entire Bengali Market Area... to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” an order issued by Tanvi Garg, District Magistrate (New Delhi), on Wednesday read. The DM has also directed the DCP to take action against the owner of the Bengali Pasty Shop, where around 35 people were found in “highly unhygienic conditions”, compromising social distance measures.

“Three people have been tested positive near Bengali Market — a man who runs a sweet shop at the market, his son and their domestic help. They have been shifted out of the area,” an official said.

“Two workers with flu-like symptoms have been shifted to quarantine facilities. Rest of them [around 35] have been moved to night shelters,” the official said. “At a Moti Bagh slum, a person and his son have been tested positive. It has also been cordoned off,” the official added.

A total of 426 people from the centre have tested positive for COVID-19 so far just in Delhi alone. No death was reported in the city due to the virus on Wednesday. Nine people have died due to COVID-19 in the city.