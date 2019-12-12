2 men wanted in dacoity held in Bihar

Two men wanted in a case of dacoity of jewellery worth ₹90 lakh in a moving train near Subzi Mandi railway station here have been arrested from Gaya in Bihar, the police said on Wednesday.

Surender Paswan and Runnu Kumar, carrying a reward of ₹20,000 each on their arrest, were arrested on Monday. They were recently declared proclaimed offenders by a city court, they said.

“During interrogation, Paswan revealed that one of his relatives, Santosh used to work at a jewellery shop in Chandni Chowk. In last week of April, 2019, Santosh informed him that one Lal Babu Yadav would collect huge quantity of jewellery from Chandni Chowk and deliver the same to a jeweller in Siwan, Bihar,” said DCP (Special Cell) P.S. Kushwah.

Surender hatched a plan to rob the jewellery from the carrier and also roped in his other associates, he said. As per the plan, they boarded the local train from Sadar Bazar Railway station and robbed jewellery from Yadav.