Delhi

2 injured in scuffle on JNU campus; no complaint yet

A screen grab of the incident in which two groups of students, some armed with sticks, clashed with each other on the JNU campus.

A screen grab of the incident in which two groups of students, some armed with sticks, clashed with each other on the JNU campus. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two students sustained minor injuries after a scuffle broke out between two groups inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in south-west Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Thursday, officers said.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed two groups of students, some armed with sticks, clashing with each other.

According to the police, a PCR call was received around 5 p.m. on Thursday that two groups of students were fighting with each other inside the campus near Narmada hostel.

“On reaching the spot, it was learnt that there was a quarrel among the two groups, all students of JNU, over a personal issue, which led to the fight amongst them. We have received two medico-legal reports so far but have not received any complaint in this regard from anyone. Action will be taken as and when a complaint is received,” said DCP (South West) Manoj C.


