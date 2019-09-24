2 held for selling cancer medicines meant for defence personnel

Two brothers have been arrested for allegedly selling expensive cancer medicines meant for defence personnel to patients at cheap rates online, the police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said that the accused have been identified as Dhruv Nath Jha and Om Nath Jha. “On September 20, the police received an information about a gang involved in selling costly cancer medicines meant for sale at defence and ESI dispensaries in the open market. A trap was then laid near a petrol pump in Vikas Marg and the accused were arrested,” Mr. Singh said, adding that a bag full of medicines was recovered from their possession.

The police said that five packets of costly medicines with stamps reading ‘sale in Defence and ESI only’ were recovered from the bag. The police also recovered seven packets of medicines from which similar stamps had been erased.

During interrogation, Dhruv revealed his brother Om’s involvement in the matter and at his instance, the latter was arrested from their office in Laxmi Nagar. Large quantities of medicines and the chemical used for erasing the stamps was also recovered from the office, the police said.

The accused told the police that they had got the medicines at cheap rates from a gang operating from Gwalior, Mumbai, Ghaziabad and Noida and that they used to further supply the medicines to patients at cheap rates online.