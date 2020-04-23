2 deaths, 128 new COVID-19 cases reported in Capital

Two deaths and 128 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Thursday, taking the total number of death to 50 and total number of cases to 2,376, the Delhi government said. The government on Thursday declared three more areas as “containment zones”, taking the total number of such zones in the city to 92.

Of the 2,376 cases, 808 people have recovered and there are 1,518 active cases.

Dietician tests positive

A woman dietician working at Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, hospital officials said on Thursday.

A kitchen at the hospital has been shut and around 35 people who came into contact with her have been quarantined, an official said. “We used to prepare food for the patients at this canteen. The dietician was asymptomatic and it doesn’t look like she came in contact with the two nurses who had earlier tested positive. We are still looking into the matter,” the official told The Hindu.

To “improve interaction with patients” and “reduce anxiety” of them and their relatives, medical director of the hospital, J.C. Passey, issued a set of direction on Thursday, including doctors taking three rounds in COVID-19 wards.

“Nodal officer, COVID-19, shall randomly make five calls and MD/AMS shall randomly also make five calls each to the admitted patients to take the feedback from patients regarding their care,” an order issued by the MD read.

2 more cases

A guard and an administrative employee of Delhi government-run Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri tested COVID-19 positive, taking the total number of infected hospital staff to 16, authorities said

“A total of 16 people working at the hospital, including doctors and nurses, have been tested positive so far. Many of them were asymptomatic. More results are awaited,” Dr. V.K. Verma, Head of Office (HOO) of the hospital told The Hindu.

A doctor at the hospital, who was tested positive and is currently admitted at a city hospital, said that the area is a “hotspot”, and that is how people working at the hospital also got affected. Jahangirpuri is one of the 92 “containment zones” in Delhi.

Infant infected

Meanwhile, 12 people in the Jama Masjid area, including a two-month-old infant, were tested positive, officials informed.

“They belong to two families and one of them had travelled from Uzbekistan to India. We got to know about it last evening [Wednesday] and shifted all of them to Lok Nayak Hospital. We are doing contact tracing of the families,” a Delhi government source said.

“One vegetable hawker in ward no. 3 Mehrauli was tested COVID-19 positive. From the investigation, it seems that he had not been setting up his thela after he developed symptoms. His close contacts have been checked and results are awaited,” District Magistrate (South) B.M. Mishra said in a written statement.

He also requested all citizens to check with their vegetable vendors about his health status before buying vegetables.

“Kindly do not abuse or misbehave with the vendor. Be cordial and assuring so that they come up with their status. Kindly abandon purchase from such vendors. Immediately notify us in that case with all details,” he said.

Grievance cell

The grievance cell has also been activated and patients and their attendants can register their grievances and issues through WhatsApp or text messages on COVID-19 services.

The order stated that mobile numbers of the grievance cell will be provided to the patients and their relatives/attendants upon their admission to Lok Nayak Hospital and also displayed in all COVID wards. WhatsApp and text messages will be monitored continuously by designated hospital managers and DEOs, the order also said.

Also, the Delhi government on Thursday formed a State Level Media Cell (SLMC) under Health and Family Welfare Department, to deal with COVID-19 related issues, misinformation, complaints, requests for medical intervention, according to an official order.

“An order has been issued to appoint a committee of nursing officers and paramedics at hospitals to monitor the quantity/quality and timing of food distribution,” an official order said.