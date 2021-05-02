2 arrested for selling fake Remdesivir injections

Ambulance driver held for overcharging

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly selling fake Remdesivir injections at exorbitant prices, the police said on Saturday.

The police said that the accused have been identified as Anshuman (31), a resident of Rohini, and Kartik (24), a resident of Tilak Nagar.

The police said that an information was received on Friday that one Anshuman, who was selling fake Remdesivir injections at exorbitant price, would come near Cross River Mall around 8 p.m. in his car to sell injections to someone after which a police team spotted them and apprehended them when they tried to flee.

₹35,000 per vial

The police said that a total of 17 Remdesivir injections and one car were recovered from their possession and during interrogation, they allegedly revealed that they procured these injections from one Akarshan, a resident of Noida, through one Anil. They were selling these injections at a price of ₹35,000 per vial, the police said.

In another incident, a 30-year-old ambulance driver identified as Pramod Kumar, resident of Ghaziabad, was arrested for allegedly overcharging a patient’s family.

The police said that on Friday, one Irshad complained that he had to shift his COVID-19 positive relative from Apollo Hospital to Holy Family Hospital and that the ambulance driver was overcharging. The driver allegedly demanded ₹8,500 to shift the patient within a distance of 5 km.

During probe, a decoy client called the driver for ambulance service from Jasola Apollo Hospital to Holy Family Hospital and after reaching Apollo hospital, the customer contacted the ambulance driver to shift his patient and the driver demanded ₹9,500 and eventually agreed to ₹8,500. The driver was subsequently arrested following a raid.