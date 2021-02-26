18,945 beneficiaries get jab as Capital records 224 new cases

No new death reported; total number of cases now 6,38,593

A total of 18,945 beneficiaries – healthcare and front-line workers – took COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Thursday and six minor Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported, said a Delhi government spokesperson.

Of the total beneficiaries, 13,403 received their first dose and 5,542 their second one.

Vaccination of healthcare workers started in Delhi on January 16 and front-line workers from the first week of February.

The second dose of the vaccine is taken after 28 days of receiving the first dose and it started from February 13. Till now, 1,44,346 healthcare workers and 2,02,945 front-line workers have received the vaccine, the spokesperson said.

Delhi, meanwhile, recorded 220 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,38,593, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday. With no new death in the past 24 hours, the total number of deaths stood at 10,905. Of the total cases, 6,26,519 people have recovered and there are 1,169 active cases in the city at present.

Also, a total of 63,998 tests were done in a day.