Delhi

179 held under Operation Prahar

As many as 179 people have been arrested in 124 cases registered in connection with bootlegging, carrying of illegal weapons, betting and under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The arrests were made as part of a 15-day-long ‘Operation Prahar’, which was launched last month.

The police said they have recovered 14,560 bottles of illegal liquor, including 9,900 bottles of foreign liquor.

