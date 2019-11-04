Delhi

15,033 cases disposed of in Lok Adalats

more-in

A total of 15,033 cases were disposed of at special Lok Adalats conducted across Delhi on Sunday to clear traffic challans and cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Delhi Legal Services Authority said.

Among the cases settled were 12,950 traffic challans and 2,083 cases under the Negotiable Instruments Acts. The cases were settled for a total of approximately ₹12.85 crore, it said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 9, 2020 5:33:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/15033-cases-disposed-of-in-lok-adalats/article29873279.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY