15 Daryaganj violence accused granted bail

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to 15 people who were arrested by the State police for alleged violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act in Daryaganj last month.

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau allowed the bail applications on the condition of a bond of ₹25,000 per head and surety of the like amount.

The accused persons have been directed to appear in person before the Station House Officer of Daryaganj police station on the last Saturday of every month, till further orders.

They are also required to surrender their passports and not to make any attempt to influence the witnesses in the case.

Lawyer Rebecca John, who represented the accused people, had submitted before the court that the police arrested them from different places; that they were not involved in any violence; and that they did not have any political affiliation.

Ms. John also said that the arrested people were from low-income groups and that they were in no position to influence any witness or tamper with the evidence.

The court had earlier directed the police to submit medico-legal certificates and the CCTV footage, in support of their allegations, for perusal.

The judicial custody of the accused people was on Monday extended till January 18. Thereafter, the hearing on their bail applications was transferred to another Tis Hazari court as the case was taken over by the Crime Branch.

On December 23, a magisterial court had turned down the bail pleas of the accused.

The said incident took place on December 20, after which the accused were arrested for alleged violence.