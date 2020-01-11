15-cm piece of arrow removed from 12-year-old archer

Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday successfully removed a part of an arrow measuring around 15-cm from the shoulder of Shivangini Gohain, a 12-year-old archer from Assam who was injured earlier this week when she was accidentally hit by the arrow. The incident happened during a training session and the arrow pierced her shoulder.

Ms. Gohain was airlifted from Assam and brought to AIIMS on Thursday night. She was training at Dakha Devi Rasiwasia College at Chabua on Wednesday when the incident happened.

“Ms. Gohain is stable after having undergone a very complex surgery. She was brought to AIIMS from Dibrugarh in Assam on Thursday night. The arrow had damaged a part of her neck, vertebra and the left lung. She has now been shifted to the ICU for observation,” said a senior doctor at AIIMS.

The arrow, he explained, was touching the vertebral artery which supplies blood to the brain stem. A part of the arrow measuring about 15 cm was removed from her upper body. “Around 0.5 cm of the arrow was stuck in front of the spinal cord. It was a very complex surgery,” he said.

The operation, which lasted three-and-half hours, was performed by a team led by Deepak Gupta, a neurosurgery professor at AIIMS.

Dakha Devi Rasiwasia College serves as an extension centre under the Sports Authority of India Regional Centre in Guwahati.