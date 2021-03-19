Delhi

14 shanties gutted in Delhi fire

Picture for representation purpose only.  

More than 14 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out in Vasant Kunj area of South West district early on Friday, police said. Three people, including two children, suffered minor burn injuries.

Police said a call was received at Vasant Kunj (South) Police station at 2.45 a.m. regarding a fire at Bangali Basti in Rangpuri area. The informer added that the blaze broke out at a garbage heap near jhuggis.

“Around 14 jhuggis got burnt; nine fire tenders rushed to the spot to control fire. The fire was brought under control in an hour,” said a police officer.

A local resident identified as Mukesh suffered burn injuries while trying to save two children aged four and two respectively. The children also suffered minor injuries, the officer added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2021 11:45:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/14-shanties-gutted-in-delhi-fire/article34105658.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY