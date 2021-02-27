13,320 vaccinated in Delhi; 256 new virus cases reported

Capital witnesses 4 adverse events following immunisation

A total of 13,320 beneficiaries – healthcare and front-line workers – took the COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi on Friday and there were four adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), said a Delhi government spokesperson.

Till now, 1,46,827 healthcare workers and 2,20,694 front-line workers have taken the vaccine, the spokesperson said.

The vaccination of healthcare workers started in Delhi on January 16 and front-line workers from the first week of February. The second dose of the vaccine is taken after 28 days of receiving the first dose and started from February 13.

There were meetings with the Central government on the issue of vaccination of general public, but no order regarding it was issued till evening, said officials.

Delhi, meanwhile, witnessed 256 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,38,849, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday.

This is the third consecutive day that 200 or more cases have been reported.

62,768 tests

One death was reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,906. A total of 62,768 tests were done in a day.

Of the total cases, 6,26,712 people have recovered and there are 1,231 active cases in Delhi at present.