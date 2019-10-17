13 parakeets produced in court

Thirteen parakeets were produced in the Patiala House Courts here on Wednesday. The birds were brought to the court as a case property by the Customs Department.
On Tuesday, an Uzbek national was apprehended by the CISF at the IGI Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle out a dozen parakeets. The accused, Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov, who was going to board a flight to Tashkent, was intercepted after security personnel detected some “suspicious items” in his bag.
A Customs officer said that the passenger was held with a total of 13 parakeets and was handed over to Customs authorities. An officer said that the passenger was arrested for violating Customs law as well as the policy provisions read with the Wildlife Protection Act.
The officer said that the accused was sent to a 14-day judicial custody and the parakeets were released in Okhla Bird Sanctuary.
