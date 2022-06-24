1 killed, 7 rescued from fire in Rohini building

Cause of fire yet to be ascertained, says DFS chief

A man was killed while seven people were rescued after a fire broke out at a building in Rohini’s Pooth Kalan area on Thursday.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) director Atul Garg said the team received a call at 3.57 p.m. regarding a fire in in Rohini, following which a total of eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control around 6.45 p.m.

Mr. Garg said the building comprises basement, ground floor and four upper floors. There was a shoe manufacturing-cum-storage unit in the basement, ground and first floor and the rest of the upper floors were being used for residential purposes. “The ground floor also caught fire. We’re yet to ascertain the cause of fire,” he added.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said five fire tenders and an ambulance were present at the spot. During the search operation, one body was found on the ground floor. The victim has been identified as Ajay, 25. He was a worker at the shoe manufacturing shop.

Legal action will be taken, the DCP said.