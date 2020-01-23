₹1 crore in cash recovered from car in Kamla Market

The police recovered ₹1 crore in cash from a luxury car in central Delhi’s Kamla Market on Tuesday night while checking vehicles to curb illegal movement of cash ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. “The cash was handed over to the Income Tax Department to probe the source and take further action in the matter,” said a senior police officer.

The seizure happened around 9 p.m. when a police team along with the vigilance staff of the Election Commission intercepted a vehicle bearing U.P. registration number near Ajmeri Gate.

Upon inspection, the police found a bag containing ₹1 crore in cash in denominations of ₹2,000 and ₹500.

“The driver of the vehicle, Azad Singh, as well as the cash and the car were brought to the Kamla Market police station,” the officer said, adding that the owner of the vehicle, Aditya Aggarwal, a resident of Agra, was informed about the seizure and also reached the police station.

The police said that Mr. Aggarwal owns a business in Agra and the money was going from Chandni Chowk to Agra. The I-T Department has seized the case and further prove is under way.