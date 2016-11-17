‘US universities see rise in Indian students’

The ‘Open Doors Report’ on international student mobility, published by the Institute of International Education (IIE), was released at the American Center in the Capital on Tuesday.
The report concluded that international students in colleges and universities in the United States have surpassed one million and that one of every six international students is an Indian.
Second spot
There has also been an increase of seven per cent from the previous year, making India the second-most common place of origin of international students in the U.S.
The increased number — close to 1,044,000 — represents five per cent of the total student population at institutions there, the report stated.
“Higher education continues to be the bedrock of our people-to-people ties. More students from India studied in the U.S. than ever before,” said U.S. Ambassador to India Richard R. Verma.
Indian students in U.S. colleges and universities contributed $5.01 billion to the U.S. economy in the past year. China, at 31.5 per cent, has the biggest international student presence in the U.S. California and New York are the most favoured states hosting international students, and the New York University (NYU) and University of Southern California emerged as the top U.S. host institutions.
The release of the report marked the start of International Education Week, a joint initiative by the U.S. Departments of State and Education. The education fair, which started on Monday, will end on Wednesday at the American Center.
( The writer is an intern with The Hindu )
