‘BJP, allies already knew about demonetisation’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to demonetise Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 currency notes. He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies were informed about the demonetisation move “a week in advance”.

Questioning the timing of the decision, Mr. Kejriwal said it was done keeping in mind the Uttar Pradesh elections.

“There is evidence that their [BJP’s] friends and own people were informed a week before the decision was announced. They have made all arrangements, like buying property or gold. The BJP is going to fight polls in Uttar Pradesh and other States. It has made all arrangements. The common man is the only one suffering. I spoke to many people, who told me that money will be delivered to the residences of black money holders in lieu of 15 to 20 per cent commission,” Mr Kejriwal said in a video message on social media.

Mr. Kejriwal said he found it difficult to understand why a Rs.2,000 note had been introduced, which, he said, will only make hoarding of black money easier.

“What is the logic behind the introduction of Rs.2,000 notes? It will lead to increase in corruption and black money economy instead of containing it. It is only the common man who has been hit hard.”

While Mr. Kejriwal criticised Mr. Modi, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday afternoon supported the “historic” move to introduce Rs.2,000 currency notes saying it would remove corruption and black money.

“To remove corruption & Black money, decision to introduce Rs 2000 notes historic [sic],” Mr. Jain tweeted.

In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister also took pot-shots at a newspaper advertisement issued by Paytm, a mobile payments firm, that featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image. Mr. Kejriwal said the company was the biggest beneficiary of the demonetisation move.

“Utterly shameful. Do people want their PM to model for pvt cos? Tomo, if these cos do wrongdoings, who will act against them? Paytm biggest beneficiary of PM’s announcement. Next day PM appears in its ads. Whats the deal, Mr PM? [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal wrote.