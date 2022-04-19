Zero Shadow Day observed in Erode

The Zero Shadow Day was observed at 12.20 p.m. at the Government Girls Model Higher Secondary School at Panneerselvam Park in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

A rare astronomical event wherein the sun is directly above us and called ‘Zero Shadow Day’ was observed at 12.20 p.m. at the Government Girls Model Higher Secondary School at Panneerselvam Park in the city on Tuesday.

Zero shadow happens twice a year, in April and August, when at the designated time, the sun will be exactly overhead and will not cast a shadow of an object on the ground. Science enthusiasts said there was a general belief that sun passed directly over our heads every day during noon. But, it passed either a bit north or south of the zenith which was the point straight above our head. Hence, at places between the latitudes of +23.5 and -23.5, the sun did not pass directly over the head, causing the shadow to disappear, they added.

From December 22 to June 21, the sun moves towards the north and from June 21 to December 22 the sun moves towards south. Students were explained the concept of observing the day.