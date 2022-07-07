Youth sentenced to 10 years jail term for sexual assault in Salem

The special court for the trial of POCSO cases on Thursday sentenced a 23-year-old youth to 10 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

According to the police, R. Subash (23) of Dharmapuri district was studying at a catering college in Yercaud in 2018. He promised to marry a 17-year-old girl who was his classmate and took her to Chennai, where he married her and sexually assaulted her in December that year.

Based on the victim’s parents’ complaint, the Kondalampatti All Women’s Police registered a case under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC, Section 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and Sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested Subash.

Hearing the case on Thursday, the special court sentenced the accused to 10 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹36,000 on him.