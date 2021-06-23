Youth, mother held for abetting college girl to end life

Singanallur police have arrested a youth and his mother for abetting a college student, a 19-year-old girl, to end her life.

The complaint lodged by the girl’s father said that the youth had threatened her of circulating her morphed photos in social media if she did not give him money or jewellery. The youth’s mother was arrested after the police investigation found that she knew her son’s deeds and supported him.

Keshavkumar (22) aka Vijay Sethupathi and his mother Mangayarkarasi (46) from Manamadurai in Sivaganga district were arrested by the police on Sunday. Keshavkumar was studying in a college in Coimbatore and the mother-son duo stayed in a rented house near Singanallur.

As per the First Information Report, the girl got introduced to Keshavkumar at a bus stop near Singanallur when she was doing her second year of undergraduation in a private college here in 2019. They became friends and Keshavkumar told her that he was in love with her. The accused had taken photos of the girl during functions held at Keshavkumar’s college.

The FIR said that the youth snatched the debit card of the girl first and then started demanding money from her. The girl initially gave ₹ 20,000 to him and later gave ₹ 10,000 which she bought from parents on the pretext of paying a fee in college. She further gave two gold rings to Keshavkumar after he threatened her of circulating her morphed images.

The girl’s father said in his complaint that the girl took the extreme step on June 11 evening after Keshavkumar continued to threaten her directly and through friends over phone. The girl told her father about the ordeals when he found her vomiting at the house after consuming poison. Though the girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, she died in the early hours the next day. The father lodged a complaint with the Singanallur police on June 13 based on which the youth and his mother were arrested on Sunday.

During the investigation, the police stumbled upon a large number of videos wherein Keshavkumar was involved in violence. Some videos also showed him carrying a sword. The police said that the videos were shot in 2019.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling 'Sneha' 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050).