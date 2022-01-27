Youth hacked to death near Annur

A 19-year-old youth was hacked to death by two known persons near Annur in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as S. Saravanan, a resident of Mariamman Kovil Street at Nagamma Pudur near Annur.

The police said that the murder took place around 11.30 a.m. at Mayilkal on Annur – Coimbatore road on Thursday.

According to the police, Saravanan had been into financial business and he had allegedly borrowed ₹1 lakh from K. Tamilselvan of Pillaiappampalayam, near Annur.

Tamilselvan along with his friend P. Rajarajan(22) of Kurumbapalayam, near Kovilpalayam, met Saravanan near a bakery at Mayilkal on Annur – Coimbatore road.

Tamilselvan demanded that Saravanan return the cash and he had a quarrel with him over the repayment. The police said that Tamilselvan, along with Rajarajan, assaulted Saravanan with a sickle on the head and right hand. Rajarajan’s right ring finger was cut during the assault, the police said.

People in the locality came to the rescue of Saravanan and rushed him to the Government Hospital, Annur. After being given first aid, he was referred to a private hospital at Kovilpalayam where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police said that they had taken Tamilselvan and Rajarajan into custody in connection with the murder.