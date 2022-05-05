Youth arrested with prescription drugs in Coimbatore

The Podanur police on Wednesday arrested a youth who was found in possession of 55 tablets of a scheduled drug that is used to treat insomnia and sleeping disorders.

M. Tamilarasan (23) of Rajarajeswari Nagar at Ganesapuram near Podanur was arrested with the drugs. According to the police, the youth could not produce a prescription from a registered medical practitioner which is required to purchase the drug. The police suspect that the accused had been selling the tablet for other uses.

Tamilarasan was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, the Podanur and Selvapuram police had arrested Tamilarasan before for peddling ganja. The police had also invoked provisions of the Goonda Act against him and he was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison. He continued drug peddling after coming out from prison, the police added.

3.6 tonnes of ration rice seized

The Civil Supplies CID (CS CID), Coimbatore unit, seized 3.6 tonnes of rice meant for distribution through the public distribution system, in two separate raids conducted on Wednesday.

According to officials, the unit searched a house near Isaac Street at Rathinapuri on Wednesday where 2,750 kg of ration rice was found stored in 55 bags.

They said Udhayakumar from Rathinapuri had hoarded the rice. Udhayakumar, who was at large, had purchased ration rice from people in the locality at very low price and sold the same for higher price to guest workers and others who wanted it. The CS CID registered a case against him.

In the second incident, CS CID conducted a raid at K.K. Nagar, Edayarpalayam, and found 900 kg of ration rice kept in 18 bags in a house. The police said Shanmugam of TVS Nagar who hoarded the rice was at large. They said Shanmugam was also selling ration rice at higher price after procuring them from people for very low price. A case has been registered against him.