Youth arrested for uploading woman’s photos on social media

A 23-year-old man from Theni was arrested by the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on April 1 for uploading sexually explicit videos of a woman on social media platforms.

P. Gopinathan (23), a native of Andipatti in the Theni district, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by a 23-year-old woman from Coimbatore rural.

Officials attached to the Cyber Crime police station said that the complainant and the accused studied in the same college in Coimbatore, and they were in a relationship.

After completing under graduation, the accused left for Theni where he was jobless.

“They had a break-up in between and the woman was not on talking terms with the accused. The accused had shot videos of his intimate moments with the woman when they were in a relationship. He posted them on Instagram and a few other social media platforms apart from circulating among his friends”, said a police officer.

The police arrested Gopinathan from Theni on April 1. He was produced before the Mahila Court, Coimbatore. He has been remanded in judicial custody in Coimbatore Central Prison.