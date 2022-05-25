Youth arrested for sexual assault in Coimbatore

The All Women Police Station (AWPS), Coimbatore East, on Wednesday arrested a youth on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl after abducting her from her residence near Podanur. The arrested has been identified as a 19-year-old youth, who is a native of Dharapuram in Tiruppur district.

As per the complaint lodged by the father of the girl, she returned home after classes around 5.30 p.m. on Monday.

The girl’s father alleged in his complaint that the accused abducted her when she was alone. The police registered a case against the 19-year-old for offence under Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code on Tuesday.

AWPS inspector Dowlath Nisha said that the youth was arrested on Wednesday. The police added that offences under Sections 3 (penetrative sexual assault) and 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were added.

According to the police, the accused and the girl studied in the same educational institution and knew each other.

Teaacher found dead in car

A man from the Nilgiris was found dead inside a car near Kallar on Mettupalayam – Ooty road on Wednesday.

The police have identified the deceased as R. Ranjith (40), who hailed from a village near Ketti in the Nilgiris district.

According to the police, people from the locality noticed that the car was parked on the side of the road for two days. They checked the car on Monday morning and found a man dead inside.

The Mettupalayam police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Police said Ranjith had been working as a teacher in a school in the Nilgiris. The cause of his death was yet to be known.

Decomposed body of man found

The Periyanaickenpalayam police are investigating the death of a man aged between 40 and 50 whose body was found in a decomposed state behind the Press Colony quarters on Tuesday. The body was spotted by a person, namely Jacob, behind the quarters on Tuesday evening. He in turn informed Viji Mohan, technical officer at the Government of India Press.

The Periyanaickenpalayam police shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Mr. Mohan lodged a complaint with police who have registered a case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.