‘You plant, we protect’ initiative launched in eco park in Udhagamandalam

The Gudalur Forest Division has launched the “You plant, we protect,” initiative, where visitors to the Gene Pool Eco Park in Nadugani can plant native trees for a small fee and help increase forest cover.

On Friday, 10 trees belonging to native species were planted in the area with contributions from the Inner Wheel Club of Coimbatore South, to mark the World Bee Day.

G. Prasad, Forest Range Officer, Nadugani range, said members of the public who visit the eco park can pay ₹500 and plant any of the native species kept at nurseries in Nadugani. The initiative is taken up under the guidance of the Conservator of Forests (Nilgiris), D. Venkatesh and District Forest Officer (Gudalur division), Kommu Omkaram.

The Inner Wheel Club of Coimbatore South and Inner Wheel Club of Cochin also donated beehive boxes of Indian honey bees and dammer bees to be kept at Nadugani and help promote pollination of the different flora. Honey extractors, smoke machines and wax cutters were also donated to the Forest Department, along with 540 bottles so that the honey can be harvested and sold to visitors to the area, said officials.