Yoga helps focus our mind, says Erode Collector

Students performing yoga on the occasion of International Day of Yoga at Vellalar College for Women at Thindal in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Yoga helps a person focus his or her mind on what he or she needs to do, said District Collector H. Krishnanunni during the International Day of Yoga observance here on Tuesday.

A programme was jointly organised by Ulaga Samuthaya Seva Sangam and Vellalar College for Women on the college premises in which students performed various asanas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that thinking round-the-clock makes us tired and yoga trains the mind to keep fresh. “We must help the universe and practising yoga helps us to have a positive mindset”, he added.

Seva Sangam president S.K.M. Maeilanandhan said the day has been celebrated across the globe since 2015 and the association is teaching yoga under the title, “Yoga and Human Dignity” by which 40 lakh people have been trained so far.

S.D. Chandrasekar, secretary, Vellalar Educational Trust, said the art of yoga that originated in the country has spread across the world benefitting the people. “Practising yoga keeps the body and mind healthy and one can excel in their field”, he added.

S.K. Jeyanthi, Principal, V.M. Venkatachalam, president, Ulaga Samuthaya Seva Sangam, Erode Zone, trust members and others were present.