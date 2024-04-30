Yercaud gearing up for summer festival and flower show

April 30, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Salem

Preparatory work for the 47th summer festival and flower show in Yercaud has been in full swing for the past few days.

Held every summer usually during the month of May, the summer festival and flower show at Yercaud attracts thousands of tourists. With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in force now, the date for the flower show has yet to be announced, but staff at the Horticulture Department are engaged in preparatory work at Yercaud Rose Garden, Lake Park, and Botanical Garden.

At Anna Park, the main venue of the flower show, repair works are on at some of the playing equipment for children, and the side walls along the Yercaud Ghat Road have been painted by the workers. As already thousands of tourists thronged to Yercaud for summer holidays, the works were going on full swing in Yercaud.

Officials attached to the department, on condition of anonymity, said that since the MCC is in force, the date of the festival has not been announced, and the district administration would announce the date in a few days. The previous edition of the festival held last year saw replicas of boats featured in popular movies like Ponniyin Selvan made using flowers, vegetables and fruits. This year’s edition will also feature similar replicas to attract tourists, officials added.