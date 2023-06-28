HamberMenu
Y20 Brainstorming Session in Coimbatore lays emphasis on reskilling, upskilling 

June 28, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Sreekanta Aradhya, Global Head of Practice - Industry 4.0, Bosch Software and Digital Solutions, speaking at the ‘Y20 Brainstorming Session in the city on Wednesday.

Sreekanta Aradhya, Global Head of Practice - Industry 4.0, Bosch Software and Digital Solutions, speaking at the ‘Y20 Brainstorming Session in the city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The imperative need for perennial reskilling and upskilling of job-seekers as also industry workforce to sustain relevance, against the backdrop of rapidly evolving technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics was highlighted by speakers at the Y20 Brainstorming Session on ‘Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation and 21st century skills’ hosted by the PSG College of Technology, here on Wednesday.

The impact of AI, IoT, Additive Manufacturing, 3 D Printing, Augumented Reality and Big Data Analytics on the manufacturing processes was explained by Sreekanta Aradhya, Global Head of Practice - Industry 4.0, Bosch Software and Digital Solutions, to drive home the point that one has to keep reinventing to remain relevant to the changes fostered by technology.

From the social perspective technological changes brings about an impact on the market, fulfilment of individual requirements, shortened delivery time, and shortened product cycle. Industry 4.0 necessitates changing the way one works and lives, Mr. Aradhya said, in his keynote address, and also dwelt on the advantages inherent in human-machine collaboration. Innovation drives conceptualisation of new business models, he emphasised.

Mr. Aradhya later chaired the brainstorming session that witnessed key presentations by by Nithin Jaganathan, Founder and CEO, Schnell Energy, Coimbatore; Vivek Suriyamoorthy, Co-Founder and CTO, Everstage Technologies Pvt Ltd., Chennai; Aishwarya Arjun, Co-Founder, Atre Healthcare, Coimbatore; Hanushree Murali, Director, Jananom Natural Nutrition, Coimbatore; and Navaneeth Malingan, Founder, Nunnari Labs, Coimbatore.

As one among 75 higher educational institutions in the country to host G20 University Connect programme, the college conducted it during March. More such programmes are to follow, K. Prakasam, College Principal, said in his introductory note. The G20 events will serve as a platform for conduct of student/ faculty exchange programmes within the 75 institutions as also institutions in the rest of the G20 member nations, Prof. Prakasam hoped.

