Coimbatore

World trauma day observed

World Trauma Day was observed at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) on Monday.

District Collector S. Karmegham administered the trauma day pledge to doctors and students. Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav; Dean, GMKMCH, Valli Sathyamoorthy; Medical Superintendent, P.V. Dhanapal, Resident Medical Officer S. Rani and department heads took part in the event held at the hospital.

The Collector later flagged off an awareness rally carried out by the students on the hospital premises to create awareness on trauma care.

A drill on providing first aid to patients suffering from injuries due to road accidents, natural disasters and other calamities was conducted as part of the event to create awareness among the public.


