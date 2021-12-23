Workshop on astronomy held

Air Force School, Sulur, organised a workshop on astronomy for school students and teachers recently. A release said that the workshop included slides and videos to explain the celestial objects. This was followed by a science exhibition and stargazing using telescope, according to the release.

Admissions open

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham announced that admissions for full-time engineering Ph.D programmes are open till December 31. According to a release, applicants with CGPA above 6.5 at the Master’s Degree in M.E, M. Tech., M.Sc., MCA, MS by Research, and M.Phil are eligible to apply. Those interested shall apply online at https://aoap.amrita.edu/phd/ on or before December 31 and the selection will be based on academic records and online interviews. For further details, visit https://www.amrita.edu/doctoral.

MP to felicitate poet

Former Union Minister and Member of Parliament Jairam Ramesh will felicitate Tamil poet Vikramadithyan, who will receive the Vishnupuram Award. A press release said that the award will be presented on December 26 at Rajasthani Sangh in R.S. Puram. The award include cash of ₹ 2 lakh, a sculpture and a citation.

Seminar held

The Good Shepherd Health Education Centre and Dispensary recently organised a seminar on the empowerment of women. A release said that District Social Welfare Officer P. Thangamani inaugurated the event, which was attended by community development experts, academicians and community organisation members from Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchi and New Delhi.