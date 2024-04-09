GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Workers under MGNREGS paid to remain idle: Seeman

April 09, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman campaigning for party candidate M. Karmegam in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman campaigning for party candidate M. Karmegam in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman said workers in the State were being paid wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to remain idle, and migrant workers from North India are utilising the opportunity here.

Campaigning for party candidate M. Karmegam here on Tuesday, he said 80 crore people in the country live in poverty while 28% of the population go to sleep without food. “But the country is paying for being idle,” he said, adding that it is only by working hard that productivity will increase, aiding the country’s development. He quoted that people in Switzerland refused to accept the government’s free offer of a monthly income of ₹6 lakh as they feared that foreigners would take over their jobs and later over the country. “They wanted to work and refused the offer,” he said.

He said migrant workers coming for jobs is not a problem, but warned against giving them ration cards and voting rights and cautioned that they would rule the State one day. He said politicians think only of the coming election whereas leaders think of the next generation and asked people not to sell their votes for money. “If you receive money for casting votes, your poverty problem will be solved for five days, but for five years, you will face irreversible brutality,” he said, adding that the only solution to eradicate poverty is by, “hating the activity of receiving money for votes,”.

The actor-turned-politician claimed that ₹1.30 lakh crore worth drugs were imported through a private port in Gujarat and questioned its whereabouts. “If you (BJP) claim that you are honest, you should conduct an inquiry,” he said. Mr. Seeman said though India is the largest beef exporter in the country, one who eats it is killed in the country. “If you say I should not eat beef, then ensure three meals per day,” he said, and added, “then you can decide what I should eat, which is governance.”

Related Topics

Erode / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.