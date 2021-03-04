Worker held for bid to steal money from ATM

The Peelamedu police on Tuesday arrested a construction worker, who attempted to steal money from an ATM of the State Bank of India on Kalapatti Road on Monday morning.

The police said that Muhammed Sahjad (19), a native of Bihar, who has been doing construction works in Coimbatore was arrested for the theft attempt at the ATM.

According to the police, Sahjad came to the ATM counter at Nehru Nagar on Kalapatti Road around 1.30 a.m. and tried to break open the machine using a hammer.

The man’s attempt failed and the act was recorded in the surveillance cameras.

The Peelamedu police nabbed Sahjad using CCTV visuals.