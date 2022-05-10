Work to develop Perumpallam Canal in progress

The work along Perumpallam Canal in Erode is expected to be completed by the end of this year. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

With 45% work to develop Perumpallam Canal at ₹183.63 crore being completed, the remaining work is expected to be over by the end of this year.

Under the Smart City Mission, the Corporation began work in December 2019 to develop the canal for 12.15 km including creation of green spaces, flood management, non-motorised transport, landscaping and creating avenues for recreation and social congregation.

Also, green pathways with urban forestry, landscaping, street furniture, cycling, walking tracks and solar lighting had been planned along the canal. All the works were divided into five packages and work orders were issued to the contractors. Works began to desilt, deseed and de-clog channels and construct retaining walls.

But Iyarkai Valam Matrum Perumpalla Odai Paduhappu Nala Sangam filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court directing the Corporation not to disturb or alter the canal in the name of beautification. The petitioner said the canal was being completely destroyed and amusement areas, entertainment parks and recreational spots with eateries were proposed to be constructed.

The court stayed the work and referred the case to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) as no environment impact assessment or clearance had been obtained from any regulatory authority. The NGT lifted the ban and work resumed. Also, due to COVID-19 lockdown, the work was halted for over three months.

Engineers said work was progressing in package 1, 2, 3 and 5 while work was carried out at a slow pace in package 4 as unauthorised structures were yet to be demolished. They said only after the tenements were ready for people at Chithode, the occupants would be shifted and the structures demolished.

“Once completed, the canal will regain its lost glory and green space and other avenues for recreation will be helpful to people”, they added.