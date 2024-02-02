Work to convert Erode Outer Ring Road into four lane begins

February 02, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - ERODE

The State Highways Department has begun work to convert the 7 km stretch of the Erode Outer Ring Road from two-lane to four-lane at a cost of ₹59.60 crore.

The 14.8-km road connects Kokkarayanpettai in Namakkal district with Thindal Medu in Erode and has been witnessing significant increase in vehicle traffic in the last few years. Since vehicles from Perundurai, Tiruchengodu and Karur need not enter the city, the road is busy round-the-clock and road users wanted the stretch to be widened. The project to widen the Anakalpalayam Pirivu on the Erode – Dharapuram Road to Thindal Medu on Erode – Perundurai Road was announced under the Road Development Scheme 2023-24 and foundation stone was laid in December, 2023.

An official of the Highways Department said the land required for widening has already been acquired and preliminary works, including marking the area and traffic diversions were completed. The official said that the one-km-long railway overbridge at Rangampalayam would not be widened while the 7 k.m. stretch would be widened.

Culverts would be constructed at 17 places while the length of four existing bridges would be extended besides construction of protection walls and median, the official said. The department had placed warning boards at places where traffic was diverted and added that work is scheduled to be completed by December, 2024.

Once works are completed and thrown open to the public, the stretch is expected to handle more vehicles and ease traffic congestion on city roads and help in development of villages located on both sides of the road.