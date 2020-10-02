Work on tunnels under way in Kolli Hills hydroelectric project

District Collector K. Megraj on Thursday reviewed the progress of Kolli Hills hydroelectric power project here.

Mr. Megraj along with senior officials inspected the progress of the project at Irungalpatti and reviewed construction of tunnels as part of the project. Mr. Megraj along with Namakkal Revenue District Officer M. Kottaikumar and Superintending Engineer of the project K. Rajendran travelled up to 600 metres within the tunnel and reviewed works.

According to officials, as part of the ₹338.79-crore project, tunnels are being constructed between Irungalpatti and Chellipatti for carrying water from Ayyaru river to the power generation house in the foothills of Kolli Hills.

Officials said tunnel has been constructed for 1,278 metres from Irungalipatti to Chellipatti and 600 metres of tunnel has been dug in downward direction. They said 3,725 metres of tunnel has to be dug as part of the project. The officials also reviewed construction of weir as part of the project near Theliyangundu.

Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani and Minister for Social Welfare P. Saroja laid the foundation stone for the project in 2018.

As part of the project, weirs would be constructed across the channels of the river in Achakadupatti, Kovilur, Theliyankudu, Irungalpatti and Kadampallam and 20MW of power is expected to be produced through the project using rain water.

According to a release, the water stored in weirs would be taken through the tunnel to Chellipatti and it would be carried through pipelines to the power generation house in the foothills of Kolli Hills, near Puliyanjolai. After power production, the water would flow back into Ayyaru river, officials said.

A total of 71.23 million units of power is expected to be produced a year through the project and the weirs are expected to improve groundwater level here.