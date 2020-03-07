Women’s Power summit on March 7

The women’s wing of Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Coimbatore, will host 2020 Women’s Power Summit here on March 7 as part of the International Women’s Day events.
The speakers for the programme, to be held at Radisson Blu from 3 p.m., will be Jayanti Reddy, fashion designer, actor Lakshmi Manchu, film producer Archana Kalpathi, environmentalist Mridula Ramesh, interior designer Farah Agarwal, journalist Mitali Mukherjee, social entrepreneur Meenakshi Ramesh, and angel investor and entrepreneur Shanti Mohan.
According to the event chair, Swathy Rohit, programmes such as the Women’s Power Summit is held for women to motivate each other and create equal opportunities for all.
