Women SHGs in Coimbatore to stitch 50,000 national flags for Independence Day

They are engaged by the Coimbatore division of the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission

Members of a self-help group in Illuppanatham village at Karamadai Block in Coimbatore district with the national flags they stitched. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Coimbatore division of the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission (TNSRLM) has engaged women self-help groups in the district to stitch 50,000 national flags for distribution across the district.

The district aims to give away 50,000 flags as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, M. Santhaseelan, TNSRLM Coimbatore Assistant Project Officer said. “We are only involving the rural SHGs,” he said.

To cater to the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative , the State recently announced that women self-help groups in village panchayats across Tamil Nadu would be engaged in stitching the Tricolour.

P. Veerammal, co-ordinator of an SHG in Illuppanatham village in Karamadai Block, said of the 85 SHGs in the panchayat two had received the orders for stitching.

"We received the stitching order three days back. We shared this with three more groups — so totally five groups. We received the fabric from Coimbatore TNSRLM. The stitching charge is ₹2 a flag. If we sew the corners and add a pole to each flag, we get an additional ₹17 for a flag," she said.

"On Wednesday, we sent 2,000 flags and since August 8, we have sent 13,000 to the main TNSRLM office in the panchayat," Veerammal added.