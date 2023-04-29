HamberMenu
Women destroy liquor bottles hoarded in a house in Dharmapuri

April 29, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
A screen grab of women destroying liquor bottles sold illegally from a house at Boothinatham village at Paaparapatty in Dharmapuri on Saturday.

A screen grab of women destroying liquor bottles sold illegally from a house at Boothinatham village at Paaparapatty in Dharmapuri on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A group of women, on Saturday, destroyed bottles of liquor hoarded in a house at Boothinatham village of Bikkili pancahayt at Paaparapatty here.

A video of the women throwing bags containing liquor bottles went viral on social media platforms. The house belonged to Jayaraman, who is alleged to have been selling liquor from his home.  According to local sources, the women had submitted a petition to the panchayat at the Gram Sabha asking for a crackdown on illegal sale of liquor in ‘lane shops’.

Superintendent of Police Stephen Jesupatham said Jayaraman already had multiple cases against him. “He is a repeat offender and has been booked several times. But he is medically unfit for remand because of his poor health. Illegal sale of liquor is a bailable offence and Goondas Act cannot be invoked. Jayaraman was last booked on April 25,” he said.

