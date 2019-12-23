‘Women can file complaint in any police station’

Unlike earlier, an FIR (first information report) can be registered based on a complaint at any police station now and later it can be transferred to the respective jurisdiction, said M.Chandrasekaran, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police for Crime against Women.

Mr.Chandrasekaran was addressing at an awareness session on ‘Kavalan’ SOS mobile application held at a college. He spoke about the various laws enacted for the protection and welfare of women in the country. He said that today, in case of any emergencies, a woman could file complaint in any police station. He also talked about self defence laws and how women could safeguard themselves if someone tried to attack them.

City Police Commissioner T.Senthil Kumar advised the students to download the mobile application and use it at times of emergencies. He ensured the students that there would be immediate response from the police. He also advised them to use social media cautiously.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) P.Thangadurai spoke on the benefits of Kavalan app.