Woman killed in elephant attack

A 57-year-old woman was killed in an elephant attack in Sathyamangalam here.

Over 100 tribal families were residing near the forest area at Ramapailoor Thotti village in Chikkarasampalayam panchayat. They were involved in grazing cattle and collecting minor forest produce. On Thursday afternoon, four women from the village, Masani, Bommi, Rajathi and Marakkal, went to the forest to collect turkey berries.

A wild elephant chased them and attacked Masani in which she suffered injuries and died on the spot. Others escaped and reached the village and narrated the incident. Villagers alerted Sathyamangalam Forest Department and they were admitted to the Sathyamangalam Government Hospital. Later, the body was retrieved and sent to the hospital. Postmortem was conducted on Friday and the body was handed over to the relatives.