Woman killed in domestic dispute in Namakkal

A 20-year-old woman was killed while her lover was battling for life after a dispute between them led to both attacking each other with knives at Paramathi Velur on Saturday night.

The police said Thulasi from Chhattisgarh was in love with Rupesh Kumar (24) and both were working at a spinning mill at Paramathi Velur.

Police said that Thulasi came to her house after work and Rupesh reportedly visited her. Both had an altercation, and in a fit of rage, the two attacked each other with knives. Both suffered serious injuries. Other workers admitted them to the Government Hospital at Paramathi Velur. But, doctors declared Thulasi as brought dead. First-aid was given to Rupesh Kumar and he was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Namakkal. Doctors said that his condition is critical.