Woman found dead in Salem
A 78-year-old woman was reportedly strangled to death and her jewellery robbed in Salem.
According to the police, K. Chinnammal (78) a resident of Thuttampatti Manthivalavu, near Tharamangalam, was identified as the victim.
On Saturday evening, she went to a temple in the village and did not return home. Her relatives searched for her and found her body in a motor room near the temple and her 13-sovereign jewellery, including her earrings and chain, were missing.
On information, Tharamangalam police came to the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police have registered a case and are verifying CCTV footage in the locality.
