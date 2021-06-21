Coimbatore

Wildlife monitoring begins in STR

The bi-annual six-day pre-monsoon wildlife monitoring exercise to estimate carnivores, herbivores and vegetations began at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) here on Monday.

Over 400 personnel comprising forest rangers, forest guards, forester and anti-poaching watchers began the exercise at Sathyamangalam and Hasanur Forest Divisions here.

Each team comprising four to six members will be involved in direct sighting of animals and recording of pug marks, dung, carcass of animals and tree bark peelings. They will also record herbs and tree species and study the vegetations in the particular area.

They will carry out line transect surveys and the collected data will be used for analysis by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).


