Widespread summer showers in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts received widespread summer showers on Wednesday, which brought temporary relief from the soaring temperatures.

In the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aliyar received the maximum rainfall of 67.6 mm, the district administration said. Sulur recorded 39 mm rainfall, Valparai taluk 25 mm rainfall, Annur - 23 mm, and Pollachi 20 mm rainfall. Within the Coimbatore Corporation limits, Coimbatore South received 18 mm, Airport recorded 15.4 mm rainfall and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University recorded 3 mm rainfall in the given period.

Meanwhile, DMK leader and incumbent Singanallur MLA N. Karthik on Thursday condemned the Coimbatore Corporation for its alleged irregularities following the collapse of a wall near Periyakulam tank in Karumbukkadai that was allegedly built under the Smart Cities Mission works. No injuries were reported following the collapse, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

Tiruppur district received an average rainfall of 45.09 mm in the 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to the officials.

Kangeyam recorded the highest rainfall of 107 mm, followed by Avinashi with 78 mm and Vellakoil with 70 mm rainfall. Within the Tiruppur Corporation limits, Tiruppur South received 63 mm rainfall, Tiruppur North - 54 mm and the District Collectorate on Palladam Road recorded 50 mm rainfall.