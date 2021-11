Widespread rainfall in districts

Many places received widespread rain in the early hours of Wednesday.

The district rainfall received a total rainfall of 137.6 mm. The rainfall recorded in other places are Kodumudi - 22.2 mm, Perundurai - 17.2 mm, Modakkurichi - 13 mm, Erode - 10 mm, Kavundapadi - 9.2 mm, and Bhavani - 7.4 mm.

Salem district received a total of 335.60 mm rain on Wednesday. The rainfall recorded in other places are Veeraganur - 63 mm, Pethanaickenpalayam - 50 mm, Gangavalli - 40 mm, Thammampatti - 40 mm, Yercaud - 24.6 mm, Attur - 24.2 mm, Kariyakovil - 20 mm, Anaimaduvu - 18 mm, Kadayampatti - 15 mm, Mettur - 11.4 mm, and Omalur and Sankari - 10 mm each.

Namakkal district received a total of 257.80 mm rain. The rainfall recorded in other places are Kolli Hills - 40 mm, Rasipuram - 36.20 mm, Senthamangalam - 28 mm, Puduchatiram and Namakkal - 26 mm each, Mangalapuram - 22.60 mm, Collectorate - 18 mm, and Tiruchengode - 14 mm.