Wholesale tomato price softens in Coimbatore markets 

The price of tomato that was more than ₹50 a kg last week is now sold at ₹26 to ₹40 a kg in Coimbatore markets. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Wholesale prices of tomatoes, which went up to more than ₹50 a kg last week, has softened and is at ₹26 to ₹40 a kg now.

The wholesale price at Thyagi Kumaran Market here on Tuesday was ₹27 a kg (Naadu variety) and ₹35 for hybrid variety. At the uzhavar sandhais in the district, it ranged between ₹35 and ₹42 a kg.

M. Rajendran, president of TK Market vegetable merchants association, said currently the hybrid variety supply was from Karnataka and Naadu variety was from Udumalpet for Coimbatore. Rain in Karnataka had damaged the crop resulting in lesser arrivals from that State.

A farmer at Kinathukadavu said tomato farmers in Coimbatore district would start harvesting next month and just a handful of farmers had stocks now. Hence, the prices were high.

Mr. Rajendran said prices of carrots, beetroot and small onions were also high. The wholesale price of carrots was ₹90 a kg and that of beans was ₹80 a kg. Small onions are ₹50 a kg for the best quality though the “second quality” was selling at ₹25 to ₹30 a kg. Ooty variety potato was selling at ₹40 a kg in the wholesale market. Only big onion prices were low at ₹17 a kg for the best quality and arrivals from Maharashtra would start after Deepavali, he said.