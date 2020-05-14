Coimbatore

Wholesale textile dealers seek permission to operate

Seek assistance to take business forward

Wholesale textile dealers and beauticians appealed to the District Collector to permit them to operate their businesses.

On Tuesday, members of All India Hair and Beauty Association petitioned the Collector that the industry had been severely affected due to lockdown and the business would not revive immediately even after the lockdown. The petitioners said they were already operating in hygienic conditions and requested the government assistance to take the business forward. They demanded that the government should provide them relief of ₹15,000, power and rental bill relief for six months, extension of loan instalments by six months and reduction of GST from 18% to 5%. They also sought health insurance.

Similarly, members of wholesale textile traders association requested the Collector to let them operate their business within the Corporation limits. The petitioners said that they would oblige by all safety protocols advised by the government.

