Coimbatore

Weekly grievances redress meeting held in Dharmapuri

The weekly grievances redress meeting here on Monday witnessed disbursement of monthly maintenance for nine children, who had lost both their parents to COVID-19. The monthly maintenance of ₹3,000 per child was given for the period of June 2021 to March 2022, for 10 months. The nine children were given a maintenance of ₹30,000 for 10 months. A total of ₹2.70 lakh was issued to the children under the District Child Protection Unit, by Collector K. Shanthi.

The meeting witnessed receipt of 360 petitions seeking basic amenities, name transfer in title deeds, welfare schemes, old age pension, heir certificate among others. The Collector directed officials to expedite action on the petitions at the earliest.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2022 10:04:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/weekly-grievances-redress-meeting-held-in-dharmapuri/article65883457.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY