Weekly cattle shandy witnesses poor sales

Despite sharp increase in arrival of cattle to the shandy at Karungalpalayam, business was poor as traders from other States did not turn up for purchasing them on Thursday.

The weekly shandy was closed for four-and-a-half months due to COVID-19 pandemic and was reopened on September 2. Initially, 150 cattle were brought to the shandy. It increased to 300 cattle on September 9 and 450 on September 16. Usually, traders from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra visit the shandy regularly to purchase cattle. But on Thursday, only traders from a few districts in the State arrived to purchase cattle.

Farmers said that since COVID-19 pandemic prevails in Kerala, traders did not turn up. As many as 600 cattle, including 350 cows, 200 buffaloes and 50 calves were brought to the shandy by farmers from within the district and from nearby districts. “But, less than 30% of the cattle were sold”, they said and added that the shandy would witness brisk business only if traders started arriving from other States.

Earlier in the day, vehicles carrying cattle were allowed after disinfection while drivers and farmers were allowed only after producing vaccination certificates. The shandy administration also placed awareness boards at many spots asking farmers and traders to ensure personal distancing while inside the premises. Also, wearing of masks was stressed through the public address system regularly.